27th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   Renk mobile court acquits man accused in wife’s death

Renk mobile court acquits man accused in wife’s death

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Judge's gavel in courtroom - (Photo: Courtesy).

The Mobile Court in Renk County, Upper Nile State, has acquitted a man accused of having a hand in his wife’s death by suicide, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to convict him.

Both Tut was indicted on January 19, after the uncle of his 20-year-old deceased wife Nyaneny Chol Kueth, filed a criminal complain, alleging that the accused had a dispute with his wife before her death.

Law enforcement agents arrested Tut, and after an investigation, he was referred to court under Article 206 of the Penal Code of 2008.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence, including witness testimony, fingerprint analysis, and legal references.

However, the witnesses only confirmed that the couple had a dispute but could not directly link Tut to the crime.

The fingerprint analysis also failed to provide evidence that he was responsible for his wife’s death.

In his defense, Tut denied the charges but stated that their dispute stemmed from her accusing him of being involved in multiple romantic relationships.

Due to lack of concrete evidence, the court ruled in favor of the accused, ordering his release and acquitting him of all charges.

“The court decisions are as follows: The accused, Both Tut, was released from prison on this date and time unles he is detained on another case,” Judge Ladu announced the verdict on Wednesday.

“The exhibits were handed over to the family of the deceased and the parties have the right to appeal the decision within 15 days.”

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF calls on armed youth to retreat after Ulang airstrike 1

SSPDF calls on armed youth to retreat after Ulang airstrike

Published February 25, 2025

Kiir explains Futuyo’s removal as SPLM-IO pursues dialogue 2

Kiir explains Futuyo’s removal as SPLM-IO pursues dialogue

Published February 26, 2025

Govt closes schools for two weeks due to heatwave 3

Govt closes schools for two weeks due to heatwave

Published February 21, 2025

VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment 4

VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment

Published February 21, 2025

SSPM wrangle deepens as Garang, Abdelbagi oust each other 5

SSPM wrangle deepens as Garang, Abdelbagi oust each other

Published February 20, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist urges immediate UN, AU, IGAD action to address ‘ceasefire violations’

Published 2 hours ago

Archbishop Badi calls on transitional government ‘not to jeopardize peace’

Published 3 hours ago

Machar, UNISFA commander discuss Abyei’s security, humanitarian situation

Published 4 hours ago

Rumbek Local Football Association elects new leadership

Published 4 hours ago

Renk mobile court acquits man accused in wife’s death

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir directs Bank of South Sudan to restore currency value

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.