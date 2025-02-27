Renk mobile court acquits man accused in wife’s death

The Mobile Court in Renk County, Upper Nile State, has acquitted a man accused of having a hand in his wife’s death by suicide, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to convict him.

Both Tut was indicted on January 19, after the uncle of his 20-year-old deceased wife Nyaneny Chol Kueth, filed a criminal complain, alleging that the accused had a dispute with his wife before her death.

Law enforcement agents arrested Tut, and after an investigation, he was referred to court under Article 206 of the Penal Code of 2008.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence, including witness testimony, fingerprint analysis, and legal references.

However, the witnesses only confirmed that the couple had a dispute but could not directly link Tut to the crime.

The fingerprint analysis also failed to provide evidence that he was responsible for his wife’s death.

In his defense, Tut denied the charges but stated that their dispute stemmed from her accusing him of being involved in multiple romantic relationships.

Due to lack of concrete evidence, the court ruled in favor of the accused, ordering his release and acquitting him of all charges.

“The court decisions are as follows: The accused, Both Tut, was released from prison on this date and time unles he is detained on another case,” Judge Ladu announced the verdict on Wednesday.

“The exhibits were handed over to the family of the deceased and the parties have the right to appeal the decision within 15 days.”

