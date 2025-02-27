Rumbek Local Football Association elects new leadership

Rumbek Local Football Association’s (RLFA) General Assembly has elected Ater Deng Mabok as the association’s new president, further extending his eight-year term in the football body.

Mr. Ater was announced by Abdallah Delesuk – Chairperson of RLFA sub-electoral committee – as the winner and will lead the association for four years until 26th February 2029.

In the competitive elections held in Rumbek on Wednesday, Mr. Ater secured 22 of the 42 valid and 1 invalid votes, representing 51% of the total votes casted among three candidates for president. The second runner-up garnered 12 votes and third runner-up earned only 7 votes.

His deputy Peter Mangar Manyiel secured 23 out 43 valid votes cased among three aspirants, while the Secretary General Michael Marial Mangar secured 28 votes, and the Treasurer Isaac Chol Deng secured 24 votes.

Speaking upon the results announcement, Lakes Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, William Koji Kirjok, raised concerns about issues of infield violence characterized by players attacking one another or refugees.

“Myself as your minister, I am not happy about that and you need to correct this as we are going to start the new year with new teams,” Koji said.

“We need to make sure our players are so disciplined. The security in the field has been handed to town Mayor. I gave that responsibility to him.”

He urges the new elected chairperson to work hard to train the players, coaches, and administrators of the football governing body to enforce discipline.

On his part, the newly elected president Ater Deng, promised to work tirelessly with the government and stakeholders to develop the football industry.

“I will work for the promotion of sports in Lakes State, regardless of who voted me or who didn’t vote me. Being elected for the third time a big achievement,” he said.

He said the state’s football sector is facing financial challenges and lack of professional referees.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter