“Renewed violence not justified; a betrayal of our noble calling”- Catholic Bishops

South Sudan’s Catholic bishops have expressed deep concern over the country’s renewed slide into violent conflict, saying it contradicts repeated promises from political leaders that there would be no return to war.

In a statement delivered in Juba on Friday, the bishops said the past few months have seen a troubling rise in violence and insecurity, which they warn is plunging citizens into “fear, displacement, suffering, and hopelessness.”

“The ongoing politically motivated violence is not justified; it is a betrayal of your noble calling,” said Stephen Ameyu Cardinal Mulla, who read the message on behalf of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Ecclesiastical Province of South Sudan.

The bishops cited increased aerial bombardments, road and river ambushes, armed confrontations, shrinking civic space, media restrictions, community-level raids, abductions, rape, and detentions as evidence of the deteriorating situation.

“We have observed communities torn apart, innocent lives lost, people injured, and infamous gangs forcefully recruited,” the bishops said in their statement. “We wonder how South Sudan, despite assurances from its leaders, can slide back into a spiral of violent conflict.”

Cardinal Mulla questioned the credibility of peace pledges made by both government and opposition leaders.

“Have we not seen too often how violence has silenced the hopes of our people and crippled peace and development?” he asked.

“Notwithstanding the repeated assurance of the President of the Republic, His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, that he will not take South Sudan back to war, and also the declared public statements of opposition leaders that they are committed to implement the peace agreements, we continue to witness lack of concrete steps for peace and reconciliation.”

The bishops also called on the country’s political leaders to stop fueling division and instead protect the people and the constitution.

“As your shepherds, please listen to our plea and exhortation,” Cardinal Mulla said.

“Cease from [the violence] and prove yourselves to be the legitimate and the true protectors of the people of South Sudan, the guardians of the constitution as the supreme law of the country, and the stewards of territorial integrity.”

In addition, the bishops issued a strong call for unimpeded humanitarian access across all conflict zones.

They urged the government to create protected corridors for aid delivery and to exempt humanitarian goods from taxation, particularly for faith-based and humanitarian organizations working to support vulnerable communities.

“We call for immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access across all conflict zones,” the statement read.

“This includes the establishment of protected corridors for aid delivery, granting tax exemption on humanitarian goods for faith-based and humanitarian organizations serving the vulnerable and suffering people of South Sudan.”

The bishops ended their appeal by invoking the words of late Pope Francis during his historic peace pilgrimage to South Sudan in February 2023.

“We urge you to remember the words of our late and beloved Pope Francis,” Cardinal Mulla said, quoting the pontiff:

“Brothers and sisters, it is time for peace… No more bloodshed, no more conflicts, no more violence and mutual recriminations about who is responsible for it; no more leaving your people athirst for peace.”

The bishops’ message comes amid renewed tensions and localized violence in parts of the country, raising fears of further instability ahead of South Sudan’s long-delayed elections.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter