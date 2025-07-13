Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro tied the knot with his new wife, Nyaruot Kur Yai, over the weekend in a high-profile wedding ceremony attended by senior government officials, including two Vice Presidents, at Freedom Hall in Juba on Saturday.

Among those delivering congratulatory remarks was Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga, who described the occasion as deeply significant and symbolically endorsed by the presidency.

“I have been sent here by His Excellency the President,” she said.

“I hope you are connecting the dots very, very carefully, that parents are normally very happy, especially when their children get married. His Excellency is watching this event. He is a very happy person tonight.”

Josephine referred to Ms. Nyaruot Kur Yai as a “daughter of the President,” which could be perceived a union beyond personal ties.

Addressing Dr. Lomuro directly, she added:

“I have handed over your wife to you. I’m accountable and I’m responsible and I will be watching and I will be monitoring and I will be following. And I’m sure my brother, Dr. Martin, who is now my son, won’t let down your father, who is the President. And if you do, every eye here is watching.”

Vice President Josephine also took a light-hearted jab at Lomuro’s marital history, noting with a smile,

“We are happy you found a bride who is going to be the last one. You have promised that this is going to be the last one.”

Vice President Taban Deng Gai praised the union and emphasized the value of maturity in marriage.

“Nuer and Dinka wish to marry their daughters to mature men because your daughter won’t come back to you because she is beaten,” he said.

“A mature person knows how to handle a family. Dr. Martin, Ms. Nyaruot—you are lucky. He is not just a minister, but a mature person.”

In her advice to Dr Elia Lomuro, Environment Minister Josephine Lagu said:

“Let that little energy you have, leave for this lady,” she joked, prompting laughter from guests. “We want children—South Sudan wants more children.”

The wedding brought together senior officials, relatives, and friends of the couple in a celebration that blended cultural pride, national unity, and political goodwill.

