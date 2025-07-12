SSRA sets up task force to tackle trade barriers

The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) has established a task force to oversee the movement of goods, eliminate illegal roadblocks, and resolve persistent challenges affecting the country’s supply routes.

In a post on the official SSRA Facebook page yesterday, the Revenue authority said the task force was launched during a joint meeting with the Kenya and Uganda Transporters Associations and the Long-Distance Truck Drivers Union.

Commissioner General Simon Akuei Deng described the task force as a proactive initiative aimed at addressing major challenges within the regional trade system.

Mr Akuei stated that the task force’s main objective is to streamline the movement of goods, remove illegal checkpoints, and enhance trade efficiency.

“The committee will identify root causes of inefficiencies, monitor progress, and work collaboratively with customs officials, law enforcement agencies, and private sector representatives to develop sustainable solutions,” he said.

The task force is expected to boost trade facilitation, promote economic development, and ensure transparency in the trade environment across South Sudan’s key corridors.

On his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Yel Luol Koor, welcomed the initiative and said that the implementation of jointly agreed resolutions will contribute to regional economic growth and stability.

He added that a smooth flow of goods will not only boost trade activity but also improve livelihoods for communities that depend on cross-border trade.

Representatives from the Kenyan and Ugandan transport unions, Mr. Sudi Kauli Mwatela and Issac Katabzi, applauded the formation of the task force.

They called it a positive step that will directly address longstanding concerns of illegal charges and delays faced by long-distance truck drivers operating between Kenya, Uganda, and South Sudan.

They added that this initiative offers hope for a more efficient and transparent trading environment.

The task force’s success will largely depend on its ability to coordinate actions, enforce regulations, and eliminate the root causes of trade disruption.