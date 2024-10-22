Religious leaders urge unity, reconciliation after recent killings in CES

Religious leaders in Central Equatoria are calling for coordinated efforts to promote peace and reconciliation following the killings of over 20 young men this month in the state.

Archbishop Paul Benjamin Yugusuk, chair of the religious leaders and Archbishop of the Central Equatorial Episcopal Church, emphasized the urgent need for collaboration between the state government and religious institutions to address the violence.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Archbishop Yugusuk attributed the recent violence to the arming of defectors from armed opposition groups.

He detailed the tragic loss of lives during Governor Augustino Jadalla’s tour, highlighting incidents in Wonduruba and Kajo-Keji, where armed groups attacked and killed several individuals.

“We condemn these ongoing targeted killings of our youth and urge the state government to partner with us to foster peace and reconciliation,” Archbishop Yugusuk said.

These killings stem from the arming of defectors who have become militia, and it is a deeply unfortunate situation,” he stated.

Archbishop Yugusuk further called for the government to coordinate peace efforts, advocating for inclusive dialogue as a vital means to resolve the escalating violence in Central Equatoria.

“We must work together for peace in Central Equatoria and beyond. May God protect our communities and bring peace to our nation,” he concluded.

In recent weeks, the areas of Wonduruba, Kulipapa, and Kajo-Keji have seen an alarming rise in targeted killings, coinciding with the governor’s visit.

