CTSAM-VM delegates disheartened by Nasir violence

Representatives of the peace parties have condemned the violent incident in Nasir County of Upper Nile that claimed 17 lives last week, and called for an immediate investigation.

On 18th October, the army spokesperson said the last Wednesday’s violence in Nasir was triggered by extra-marital affairs involving a married woman and a service man.

Lt. Gen.Robin Mujang Emmanuel from the SPLM describes it as disappointing the continued clashes between the SSPDF and armed civilians in Nasir County.

He stated this at the backdrop of the role of military to protect civlians and their properties.

“I would like to say we as RTGoNU representatives are disappointed with the continued clashes in Nasir between SSPDF forces and armed civilians mostly the youths.

“This is very disappointing and we consider the role of the security forces including the military to protect the civil population”, he made the remarks during CTSAM-VM Technical meeting in Juba on Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Jany Kowany representing SSOA urges the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAM-VM to investigate the root causes of the conflict in Nasir.

“CTSAM-VM must find the root causes of the conflict as why this town has been in war for 6 years not even enjoying peace. Since the beginning of the revitalized peace 2018 there is no peace in that town.”

This is not the first time for such violence to occurred involving armed civilians and soldiers.

In February, 2024, Fighting erupted in Nasir Town in Upper Nile State’s Nasir County between civilians and the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), claiming several lives, injuring many, and displacing the town’s folk.

According to a local official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the tensions occasioned by the ongoing sporadic fighting, the clashes started on Saturday night when the SSPDF attacked local youths who had gone fishing.

In August, four people were killed, and two others injured during a fresh clashes between the White Army and the South Sudan Defense Force in Nasir town.

