Lakes authorities probe into 16-year-old girl suicide case

Police authorities in Lakes State are investigating the case of a 16-year-old girl who took her life on Sunday in Rumbek East County.

Lakes State Police Spokesperson, Major Elijah Mabor, says the incident occurred in Makuac village of Malekagok Payam in Rumbek East.

“At around 6:30AM in the morning, a young girl of 16-year-old committed a suicide at Makuac under Malekagok Payam of Rumbek East County” he confirmed.



Last month, a 15-year-old girl also committed suicide in Yirol West County, Lakes State due to alleged family disagreement.

Speaking to the media in Rumbek town yesterday, Major Mabor says the motive behind the teen suicide on Sudan remains unclear.

“When the report reaches the police, the police intervene to investigate and found out that the girl wake up in the morning, and just disappeared, later the mother discovered her missing.

“People searched around until later she was found dead on a tree in the garden but there is no any information attained that trigger her anger to commit a suicide,” he said.



Last month, an official in Lakes State raised concern about the rising cases of suicide in Wulu County, urging quick intervention from the government and nongovernmental organizations.

Isaac Luka Manga, the Lakes State Minister of Cooperatives, said they so far lost about 12 people to suicide in Wulu County this year alone.

The official recommends a joint effort by the government and humanitarian organizations to study the reasons for the high suicide rate and address the issue.

However, Maj. Elijah Mabor renewed a similar call to aid agencies to intervene and sensitize the local population on how suicide cases can be reduced.

“The cycle of suicide have become rampant these days in Lakes State, and I calling for humanitarian partners to intervene such that they carry out awareness campaign about this particular issue.”

He also urged the people of Lakes State to share issues affecting them with their close friends in order to find an amicable solution instead of ending their lives.

“I am asking everybody to reveal what is paining them, let the person share their painful story or problem with their neighbors or brother so that you can be helped”, he stressed.

