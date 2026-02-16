Ramaphosa backs AU plan to appoint mediator for South Sudan peace deal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, chair of the AU C5 on South Sudan, has endorsed the appointment of a former head of state to mediate among parties to South Sudan’s 2018 peace agreement.

President Ramaphosa made the remarks over the weekend during a high-level meeting of the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, known as C5 Plus. The committee is made up of South Africa, Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, and Rwanda, representing the five regions of Africa.

The meeting, chaired by President Ramaphosa, brought together representatives from South Africa, Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, Rwanda, Djibouti, and Kenya. It was also attended by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the United Nations.

According to President Ramaphosa, the proposal will help facilitate dialogue with the support of the C5 in mediation, implementation, and coordination.

“The C5 supports the proposal that the chairperson of AU commission shall appoint a former head of state to mediate among signatory parties to the revitalized peace agreement and to facilitate dialogue among all parties,” he pledged.

He added that the involvement of the C5 and IGAD will be critical in tracking progress and reporting back to the Heads of State.

President Ramaphosa said decisions taken in the coming months will determine whether South Sudan moves toward durable peace or returns to instability.

“We stand ready to support mediation, to monitor implementation and to coordinate our efforts. The choices made in the coming months will determine whether South Sudan Moves into durable peace or back into the cycle of instability us use the summit to foster a process that fosters inclusive dialogue, free, fair and credible elections and sustainable peace for the people of South Sudan, we shall be able to listen to what the people of South Sudan themselves have to say,” he added.

He also emphasized the need for an inclusive process that delivers free, fair, and credible elections, as well as lasting peace in South Sudan.

