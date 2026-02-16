17th February 2026

African Union declares slavery, colonialism as genocide

Author: Africanews | Published: 13 hours ago

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC) - Courtesy Photo

African Union leaders meeting at a two-day summit in Addis Ababa have adopted a resolution that describes slavery, deportation, and colonialism as genocide and crimes against the people of Africa.

Chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also called for an end to what he described as the extermination of the Palestinian people.

“The conference recognises colonisation as a crime against humanity. That’s very important. And the conference expresses its solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinian people.”

Member states agreed to designate November 30 as the “African Day of Tribute to African Martyrs and Victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Colonization, and Apartheid.”

They said they would keep the issue under review and work together towards recognition of the resolution at the international level.

