25th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Law expert criticizes hefty millions in bail against detained blogger

Law expert criticizes hefty millions in bail against detained blogger

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

Prominent blogger Mariak Bol was arrested after his car, which he gave to a friend, was involved in a fatal accident. | Photo: Mariak Bol Facebook page.

A law professional has termed as unlawful and excessive, the 3 million pounds bail amount against a blogger detained for a crime related to his car last weekend.

On the 19th, social media users had it that journalist Mariak Bol, was detained after his friend using his car, was involved in a fatal accident along the Bilpam road.

The victimized driver reportedly knocked dead a pedestrian, before he died shortly afterwards.

Following his arrest, Bol spent more than a week behind bars before his family visited the Kubri Haboba Police Station to seek for a bail.

However, the police demanded three million South Sudanese pounds to bail him out, which the relatives cleared.

Justice Geri Raymundo, a former judge at the South Sudan Court of Appeal said bailing out someone who is not directly involved in the accident with such a heavy cash is unconstitutional.

“To demand such money like that it’s illegal, it’s unconstitutional. The worst of part of it is that most of us don’t complain especially nowadays,” said Justice Raymundo.

The counsel went on to say the country has no specific laws related to compensation, and that the crime requires restorative justice between the suspect and the deceased’s relative.

“In South Sudan, we don’t have a written law relating to compensation, and lastly, if the relatives of the deceased, the deceased opt for blood compensation, so it’s allowed because it’s part of reconciliation and settle the matter amicably between the parties and it’s good.”

For his part, Mariak Bol, who was released on Wednesday said he believes he was unfairly treated by the police.

“Legally my lawyer was telling me there is no basis of me paying that huge amount as bail since I’m not the offender, but basically this is what happened. I believe this is not correct,” he protested.

Mariak is the Editor-in-Chief of Talk Of Juba.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba KCB employee resigns over sexual harassment, MP pushes for action 1

Juba KCB employee resigns over sexual harassment, MP pushes for action

Published Monday, June 20, 2022

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017” 2

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017”

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

Gov. Makur accuses foreigners of crafting and imposing Petroleum Act 3

Gov. Makur accuses foreigners of crafting and imposing Petroleum Act

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

Oil minister decries being sidestepped in running oil giant NilePet 4

Oil minister decries being sidestepped in running oil giant NilePet

Published Friday, June 24, 2022

Gunmen killed twelve in EES’ Kapoeta North County 5

Gunmen killed twelve in EES’ Kapoeta North County

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Qatar bans sex outside marriage during World Cup

Published 18 mins ago

KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims

Published 5 hours ago

Law expert criticizes hefty millions in bail against detained blogger

Published 6 hours ago

Pope’s associate to visit South Sudan in July

Published 10 hours ago

3 survive frightful plane crash at Juba Airport

Published Friday, June 24, 2022

Bodyguard of Juba Commissioner arrested for allegedly defiling teenager

Published Friday, June 24, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.