Pupil enrolment exceeds classroom capacity in Yei River County

The Commissioner of Yei River County in Central Equatoria State says enrolment in several public schools has surpassed classroom capacity, creating a difficult learning environment.

Emmanuel Taban said the rise in pupil numbers is largely due to the return of displaced families to the area.

He said the county is now planning to construct more classrooms to accommodate the increasing number of learners.

“The number of the pupils in some of the schools have gone beyond the capacity but we are working on it to make sure we expand the schools so that it accommodates the current number,” Taban said.

“The number increased due to the response of the people to come back to the area from where they have been and as a result we found out that the number of the pupils in some schools have to one thousand plus.

“The current plan is to construct more classrooms so that it can accommodate additional number and we are planning to enroll untrained teachers for the training so that they meet the standard.”

According to Taban, the county authorities are also working to train and deploy more teachers to meet the growing demand for education.

Yei River County was one of many areas heavily affected by violence in 2016.

A number of schools were destroyed while others were occupied by armed forces during the period.