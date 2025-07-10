Rise above tribe, build the nation – Kiir tells youth

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir is calling on the youth in South Sudan to channel their immense potential towards national development and unity, urging them to rise above their tribes.

In the 14th Independence Anniversary address, the President stated that his government is committed to empowering young people with the tools they need to build a prosperous future.

A Call for Unity and Constructive Action

Recognizing the youth as the nation’s future, energy, voice, and hope, President Kiir urged them to transcend tribal divisions and reject violence. He called for their strength to be directed towards construction, not destruction.

“To the youth of South Sudan, you are the future. You are the energy, the voice, and the hope of our nation,” President Kiir stated. “Rise above tribalism. Say no to violence. Use your strength to build, not to destroy.”

Government’s Commitment to Youth Empowerment

President Kiir affirmed his government’s dedication to supporting young people through strategic investments.

He confirmed that the government is investing in education, vocational training, and employment opportunities to equip the youth with the necessary skills for national building.

“I have asked my government to empower you, to provide you with the tools that you need to grow, but you must dedicate yourself to building this country, not with violence, but with knowledge and hard work,” he emphasized.

“Let every young person proudly proclaim, ‘I am South Sudanese, and I love my country, my fellow citizens.”

Youth as a Force for Change

South Sudan’s youth face significant challenges, including food insecurity, limited access to education, and scarce job opportunities, coupled with the pervasive threat of violence and displacement.

Despite these hurdles, they represent a powerful force for change, actively driving the informal economy and increasingly leading efforts towards peace and reconciliation across the country.

President Kiir’s message reflects a strategic appeal for national unity, development, and lasting peace, underscoring the critical role young South Sudanese must play in shaping their nation’s destiny.

He concluded with a unifying call: “In the closing, let us work together. Let us talk to each other.”

