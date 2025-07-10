10th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Rise above tribe, build the nation – Kiir tells youth

Rise above tribe, build the nation – Kiir tells youth

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

Over 300 young people from different parts of Central Equatoria were trained on entrepreneurship and peace-building. (Photo: Bush Buse).

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir is calling on the youth in South Sudan to channel their immense potential towards national development and unity, urging them to rise above their tribes.

In the 14th Independence Anniversary address, the President stated that his government is committed to empowering young people with the tools they need to build a prosperous future.

A Call for Unity and Constructive Action

Recognizing the youth as the nation’s future, energy, voice, and hope, President Kiir urged them to transcend tribal divisions and reject violence. He called for their strength to be directed towards construction, not destruction.

“To the youth of South Sudan, you are the future. You are the energy, the voice, and the hope of our nation,” President Kiir stated. “Rise above tribalism. Say no to violence. Use your strength to build, not to destroy.”

Government’s Commitment to Youth Empowerment

President Kiir affirmed his government’s dedication to supporting young people through strategic investments.

He confirmed that the government is investing in education, vocational training, and employment opportunities to equip the youth with the necessary skills for national building.

“I have asked my government to empower you, to provide you with the tools that you need to grow, but you must dedicate yourself to building this country, not with violence, but with knowledge and hard work,” he emphasized.

“Let every young person proudly proclaim, ‘I am South Sudanese, and I love my country, my fellow citizens.”

Youth as a Force for Change

South Sudan’s youth face significant challenges, including food insecurity, limited access to education, and scarce job opportunities, coupled with the pervasive threat of violence and displacement.

Despite these hurdles, they represent a powerful force for change, actively driving the informal economy and increasingly leading efforts towards peace and reconciliation across the country.

President Kiir’s message reflects a strategic appeal for national unity, development, and lasting peace, underscoring the critical role young South Sudanese must play in shaping their nation’s destiny.

He concluded with a unifying call: “In the closing, let us work together. Let us talk to each other.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India 1

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published July 4, 2025

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details 2

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details

Published July 4, 2025

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach 3

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

Published July 4, 2025

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan 4

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan

Published July 4, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal 5

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Published July 4, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State Governor vows tougher action against community destabilisers

Published 7 hours ago

Rise above tribe, build the nation – Kiir tells youth

Published 7 hours ago

Pupil enrolment exceeds classroom capacity in Yei River County

Published 7 hours ago

2025 Independence Day: Kiir vows ceasefire, R-ARCSS implementation

Published 9 hours ago

Western Equatoria leader moves office to troubled Tambura County

Published 10 hours ago

Human rights advocate raises alarm over US deportees in South Sudan

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.