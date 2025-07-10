10th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   2025 Independence Day: Kiir vows ceasefire, R-ARCSS implementation

2025 Independence Day: Kiir vows ceasefire, R-ARCSS implementation

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 9 hours ago

President Salva Kiir. (Photo: PPU).

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to a nationwide ceasefire, peace, and security, alongside the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) on South Sudan’s 14th Independence Anniversary.

In his Independence Day address, President Kiir declared peace as the unshakeable foundation for the country’s future.

“Peace is and will always be our foundation. I keep my promise to you,” he stated, emphasizing his administration’s dedication to a nationwide ceasefire.

“My government is committed to full ceasefire across the country. No gun shall silence the voice of peace.”

The President underscored the paramount importance of citizen security and protection, regardless of their location.

“We will continue to secure the communities and protect every citizen, regardless of where they live. Our people deserve to live without fear,” he asserted, highlighting a core promise to the populace.

President Kiir positioned the R-ARCSS as the nation’s pathway to stability and progress. “Revitalized peace agreement is our bridge to the future.

We will implement it,” he affirmed, addressing the ongoing challenges of the peace process. He further pledged crucial steps towards national cohesion and democratic governance.

“We will unify our forces. We will have a peaceful, credible election, and we will not go back to war.”

The address served as a powerful declaration of intent, aiming to reassure citizens and the international community of the government’s resolve to overcome past conflicts and build a unified, democratic, and prosperous South Sudan.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India 1

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published July 4, 2025

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details 2

Yakani challenges Juba, Washington to reveal deportee deal details

Published July 4, 2025

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach 3

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

Published July 4, 2025

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan 4

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan

Published July 4, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal 5

Dr. Lomuro: Detentions won’t derail 2018 peace deal

Published July 4, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State Governor vows tougher action against community destabilisers

Published 7 hours ago

Rise above tribe, build the nation – Kiir tells youth

Published 7 hours ago

Pupil enrolment exceeds classroom capacity in Yei River County

Published 7 hours ago

2025 Independence Day: Kiir vows ceasefire, R-ARCSS implementation

Published 9 hours ago

Western Equatoria leader moves office to troubled Tambura County

Published 10 hours ago

Human rights advocate raises alarm over US deportees in South Sudan

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.