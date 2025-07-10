2025 Independence Day: Kiir vows ceasefire, R-ARCSS implementation

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to a nationwide ceasefire, peace, and security, alongside the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) on South Sudan’s 14th Independence Anniversary.

In his Independence Day address, President Kiir declared peace as the unshakeable foundation for the country’s future.

“Peace is and will always be our foundation. I keep my promise to you,” he stated, emphasizing his administration’s dedication to a nationwide ceasefire.

“My government is committed to full ceasefire across the country. No gun shall silence the voice of peace.”

The President underscored the paramount importance of citizen security and protection, regardless of their location.

“We will continue to secure the communities and protect every citizen, regardless of where they live. Our people deserve to live without fear,” he asserted, highlighting a core promise to the populace.

President Kiir positioned the R-ARCSS as the nation’s pathway to stability and progress. “Revitalized peace agreement is our bridge to the future.

We will implement it,” he affirmed, addressing the ongoing challenges of the peace process. He further pledged crucial steps towards national cohesion and democratic governance.

“We will unify our forces. We will have a peaceful, credible election, and we will not go back to war.”

The address served as a powerful declaration of intent, aiming to reassure citizens and the international community of the government’s resolve to overcome past conflicts and build a unified, democratic, and prosperous South Sudan.

