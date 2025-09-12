12th September 2025

Justice official calls for social development to protect women

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Counsel General Sarah Peter Nyot - courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —Counsel General Sarah Peter Nyot of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has called for national development to extend beyond infrastructure to include social progress and the protection of women’s rights.

Counsel General Sarah made her remarks on Thursday, September 11, during a meeting with the National Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare.

She stressed that a nation to be truly successful, it “has to respect women.”

During the meeting, the Ministry of Gender encouraged gender advocates to work toward a comprehensive implementation of the Beijing Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

They also called for collaboration with the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women to align the convention with the country’s Gender 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The program is supported by UN Women, and its aim is to ensure that women in South Sudan enjoy equal rights and fundamental freedoms alongside men.

