Liwolo diocese to Museveni and Kiir: Solve border crisis or risk leaving a legacy of hostility

The Episcopal Diocese of Liwolo, under the Central Equatoria Internal Province, has issued a strong call to the presidents of South Sudan and Uganda to urgently resolve the ongoing border dispute that has turned into a humanitarian and security crisis.

In a statement dated August 11, 2025, and seen by Eye Radio, the Diocese expressed deep concern over escalating tensions along the South Sudan–Uganda border, warning that if left unresolved, the issue could entrench hostility for generations to come.

“If the border issue between South Sudan and Uganda is left unsolved, tensions will deepen, resentment will harden, and future generations will inherit a legacy of hostility instead of hope,” the statement read.

The Diocese stressed that what was once a technical boundary matter has now become a source of violence, displacement, and economic disruption for border communities.

“The impact has been grave: loss of countless lives in avoidable confrontations, displacement of families from ancestral homes, and interruption of livelihoods, with farmers and traders unable to access their fields or markets,” the Church noted.

“This situation serves neither the people of Uganda nor South Sudan. Instead, it threatens regional stability and economic cooperation.”

The Liwolo Diocese recommended the immediate establishment of a Joint Boundary Commission, comprised of; elders, historians, religious leaders, civil society representatives, and technical experts from both nations.

It went on to urge both governments to protect civilians, ensure access to land, and support livelihoods in the affected areas while diplomatic processes are ongoing.

“In the name of peace, in the spirit of African unity, and in the fear of Almighty God, we urge you to act now—with courage, humility, and foresight,” the letter emphasized.

Beyond border demarcation, the Diocese called for cross-border reconciliation forums, trade cooperation, and community dialogue led by trusted local leaders.

In addition, it urged both President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and President Salva Kiir of South Sudan to rise above national interests and demonstrate statesmanship.

“We call on the two Heads of State to leave a legacy of wisdom and peace, and to show Africa and the world that disputes can be resolved through dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared vision for the future,” the statement added.

The Church concluded by underscoring that the conflict is not about lines on a map, but about shaping the historical relationship between the two nations.

“Will it be defined by brotherhood or bitterness? By collaboration or confrontation?” the Church asked.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Lawmaker demands education official be summoned over S. 4 exam results delay Previous Post