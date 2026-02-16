17th February 2026

President Kiir returns from AU summit, reaffirms December elections

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 12 hours ago

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has returned to Juba following his participation in the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State and Government Summit in Addis Ababa.

The Head of State was received at Juba International Airport by Vice President for Infrastructure Cluster Taban Deng Gai and other senior government officials.

According to Foreign Affairs Minister Monday Semaya Kumba, President Kiir held a series of high-level bilateral meetings in Addis Ababa aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships and enhancing regional cooperation.

During the C5 Plus meeting, President Kiir presented a report on the current political situation in South Sudan and outlined the government’s ongoing preparations for the general elections scheduled for December this year.

The President emphasized that there will be no further extension of the transitional period, stating that the move is intended to allow citizens to elect their leaders through a democratic process.

17th February 2026

