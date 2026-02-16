WES lawmaker: Security takes major share of budget, but burden left to states

The Chairperson of the Committee for Economy and Finance in the Western Equatoria State Transitional Legislative Assembly has raised concerns over the allocation to the security sector in the proposed 2025/2026 national budget, saying states continue to shoulder operational security responsibilities despite substantial national funding.

Hon. Clement Degonyi made the remarks on Friday during the second day of the 2025–2026 Budget Public Hearing.

According to the draft budget, the security sector is allocated close to 600 billion South Sudan Pounds, representing about 7 percent of the total 8.6 trillion Pound budget.

However, infrastructure takes the largest share at 1.2 trillion Pounds, accounting for 14 percent of the budget. Public administration follows at 9 percent, while accountability institutions receive 8 percent.

Degonyi questioned why states continue to bear the operational costs of security when significant funds are allocated at the national level.

“Security takes the major share of the budget, but what is disturbing us in the state is that all the security issues and burdens are left on the state, especially the governors and county commissioners,” he said. “When it comes to operations, the burdens are left on the states.”

He said governors and county commissioners are often required to use limited state resources to respond to security demands.

Responding to the concern, Undersecretary for Planning in the National Ministry of Finance and Planning, Benjamin Ayali Koyongwa, urged state finance ministries to work closely with governors and ensure that responsibilities funded at the national level are not shifted to states.

He warned that states risk overstretching their limited resources when they assume financial responsibilities that belong to other levels of government.

The public hearing forms part of consultations on the 2025/2026 national budget before it is tabled for approval.

