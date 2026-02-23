24th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   President Kiir receives message from Saudi King on bilateral ties

President Kiir receives message from Saudi King on bilateral ties

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 19 hours ago

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed El-Khereiji shakes Kiir's hand|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has received a written message from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with South Sudan, according to a post on the Official Facebook Page of the Office of the President.

The message was delivered by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed El-Khereiji, during his official visit to Juba.

In a media briefing, El-Khereiji emphasized Saudi Arabia’s dedication to enhancing diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation with the Government of South Sudan across various sectors of mutual interest.

He stated that the Kingdom is ready to work with South Sudan to achieve shared objectives and reinforce the countries’ long-standing partnership.

Officials described the visit as a sign of growing relations between Juba and Riyadh, noting ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation and strengthen collaboration at both regional and international levels.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack 1

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Published February 18, 2026

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes 2

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes

Published February 19, 2026

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 3

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 4

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

World Bank to fund South Sudan’s fiber-optic project 5

World Bank to fund South Sudan’s fiber-optic project

Published February 19, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“I leave a peaceful and stable Lakes State,” says Rin Tueny as he hands over office, assets

Published 1 hour ago

UN relief official pledges $100 million for humanitarian aid in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

“If you don’t pay taxes, you don’t have a nation” — Dr. Bak’s final appeal

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan partners with Israel’s Gilat for nationwide satellite internet

Published 4 hours ago

Eastern Equatoria pushes for inclusion in $2 billion mineral-backed road project

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.