President Kiir leaves for Nairobi, Kenya

President Salva Kiir Mayardit traveled Monday Afternoon to Nairobi, Kenya to attend the launch of Raila Odinga, as Kenya’s candidate for the Chairmanship of the African Union Commission, according his press secretary Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel.

Lily said the President in his capacity as the Chairperson of the East African Community will work with the partner states on an equitable base to support the right candidate representing the regional bloc.

The Kenyan President William Ruto formally endorsed the former Prime Minister as the country’s candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship ahead of the February 2025 elections.

The endorsement of Raila is said to signal his campaigns across the continent for the mantle.

Lilly added that “while in Kenya’s Nairobi President, kiir will be updated on the ongoing Tumaini peace initiative between the government and the hold-out groups.”

The head of state was seen off at Juba International Airport by First vice president Dr Riek Machar and several senior government officials.

