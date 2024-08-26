26th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Regional   |   President Kiir leaves for Nairobi, Kenya

President Kiir leaves for Nairobi, Kenya

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar pictured at Juba International Airport -Photo Credit: Office of the President, May 9, 2024

President Salva Kiir Mayardit traveled Monday Afternoon to Nairobi, Kenya to attend the launch of Raila Odinga, as Kenya’s candidate for the Chairmanship of the African Union Commission, according his press secretary Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel.

Lily said the President in his capacity as the Chairperson of the East African Community will work with the partner states on an equitable base to support the right candidate representing the regional bloc.

The Kenyan President William Ruto formally endorsed the former Prime Minister as the country’s candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship ahead of the February 2025 elections.

The endorsement of Raila is said to signal his campaigns across the continent for the mantle.

Lilly added that “while in Kenya’s Nairobi President, kiir will be updated on the ongoing Tumaini peace initiative between the government and the hold-out groups.”

The head of state was seen off at Juba International Airport by First vice president Dr Riek Machar and several senior government officials.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official 1

UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official

Published August 20, 2024

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim 2

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim

Published August 20, 2024

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official 3

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official

Published August 20, 2024

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry 4

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry

Published August 21, 2024

Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers 5

Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers

Published August 22, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Passport and ID issuance halted due to software failure – Offcial

Published 30 mins ago

Bor hospital health workers strike over two months of unpaid incentives

Published 1 hour ago

President Kiir leaves for Nairobi, Kenya

Published 1 hour ago

Gunmen attack soldiers in Yambio, killing one civilian and injuring five

Published 1 hour ago

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Mobile court in Terekeka tackles 102-case backlog, including sexual assault and murder

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.