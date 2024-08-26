Gunmen attack soldiers in Yambio, killing one civilian and injuring five

26th August 2024
Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

The Mayor of Yambio Municipality reported that one civilian was killed and five others were injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on soldiers in Masiya Market, Yambio Town, last evening.

Mayor John Singira reported that the incident occurred at 10:00 pm, resulting in injuries to 2 soldiers and 3 civilians.

He noted that the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Despite the incident, Singira assured that the situation in Yambio Town has returned to normal and urged the local population to remain calm.

“The incident happened in Yambio whereby unknown people opened fire on our soldiers in Masiya,” said Singira.

“It was around 10 and unfortunately, two of our soldiers were wounded, about three civilians wounded. The confirmed death is one and it is a young man,” he said.

“The situation is now calm and people are moving. We urge our people to be calm and we do not want our citizens to be involved in criminal activity.”

Civil Society Activist Edmond Yakani condemned the incident and urged the state government to take decisive action against those responsible.

“I strongly condemn the negative development that happened in Yambio town yesterday night where a paroling force of SSPFD confronted with unknown gunmen whose identity is unknown,” said Yakani.

“The exchange of the bullets resulted in some soldiers being wounded and this created havoc in Yambio town where some individuals took advantage of the gunshots in the town and looted some private sectors and businesses in Masiya,” he said.

“The state government should take strong measures against those looting the private sector.”

