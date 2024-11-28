President Kiir dispels rumored Juba tension, warns against misinformation

President Salva Kiir warned against misinformation and said “beneficiaries of war and instability” are unhappy that South Sudan is in relative political stability as he addressed the nation regarding recent false allegations of tension within the army which caused panic in Juba.



On November 26, social media users shared claims of brewing tension within the army after the Chief of Military Intelligence, General Stephen Marshal, allegedly refused to comply with a suspension order.

The online rumors further suggested that residents in the areas should exercise caution, limit movement, or remain in secure locations.

In a press statement on Thursday, the president warned South Sudanese to disregard such misinformation and move on with their lives, adding that the national army and other organized forces are united and effectively discharging their duties.

“I am here to address the panic and fear that happened on Tuesday, 26th November 2024. The misinformation circulating of a tension in the army headquarters is untrue,” he said.

“Our army is intact and together with other security agencies are discharging their patriotic duty effectively. The beneficiaries of war and instability are behind these rumors. They have no benefit in peace.”

President Kiir reaffirmed a pledge to never let the country slide back to war and warned that the enemies of peace are spreading “unfounded rumors” to instill fear and sense of uncertainty in citizens minds.

“As your president, I am here to assure you that our country is secure and safe. I said it last time and again that our country will not return to war. We will embrace dialogue to resolve our differences.”

“I appeal to you to go about your businesses, so we can collectively build our beautiful country. Learn to defy these rumors and never take them seriously because they are lies.”

The misinformation about the tension came after deadly fighting erupted on November 21 at the residence of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor in Tongpiny after an alleged misunderstanding between forces involved in his transfer to Jebel area.

