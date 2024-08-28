Four killed, three injured in clash over Baidit fishing ground

At least four people were killed, and three others were injured in Bor County, Jonglei State, Tuesday morning, according to an official.

The incident occurred in Baidit Payam. According to the Minister of Information, Nyamar Lony-Thichiot Ngundeng, the violence was sparked by a dispute over a fishing ground locally known as “Torch.”

The violent conflict reportedly erupted between two sections claiming ownership of the fishing area.

“This incident claimed four lives, and three others were injured. it was between the two communities of dongduor and Anyier. The four who died were from both communities,” he confirmed.



Minister Lony said some suspects have been apprehended with others still at large.

As a part of the government’s response, both communities have been ordered to evacuate the fishing area to allow for an investigation.

“The toch area where the fight happened will be evacuated immediately. If there are boats, they will be evacuated, government forces deployed to that area and the all the culprits will be brought to justice.

“The area will be completely closed down until further investigations and until the two communities together with the government reach to a conclusion.”

This is not the first time that violence has erupted over this fishing ground, according to the minister.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter