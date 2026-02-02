Presidency to replace leadership body appointee after discovering he was deceased

The Office of the President has announced it will replace an appointee to the leadership body committee after learning the member had died before the appointment was made.



Last week, President Salva Kiir appointed a broad-based leadership body made up of representatives from peace agreement signatories to address key issues related to the country’s electoral process.

In a statement on Monday, the Presidency said it has learned that Steward Sorobo Budia, whose name appeared in a Republican Order issued on January 30, 2026, had already passed away before the appointment was made.

According to the Office of the President, the appointment followed consultations with various stakeholders, who submitted names for inclusion in the leadership body to ensure broad representation.

The Presidency said it relied on the information provided during the consultative process.

However, the Office acknowledged that one of the stakeholders failed to properly verify the status of the nominee, resulting in what it described as an administrative oversight.

The Presidency said steps are now being taken to correct the appointment order and that it is waiting for the concerned stakeholder to submit a replacement name.

The Office of the President extended condolences to the family of the late Mr. Budia and said stronger verification measures will be introduced to prevent similar errors in future appointments.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter