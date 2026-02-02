AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Eye Radio) — The AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) calls for an immediate ceasefire in South Sudan and appeals for the urgent release of the First Vice President to save the peace process, following the Council’s latest briefing in Addis Ababa.

In a statement released to the media on Monday, February 2, the Council expressed deep concern over a surge in ceasefire violations—including aerial bombardments and clashes among signatories—and warned that the peace process is at a critical crossroads.

The Council emphasized that priority must be given to organizing national elections by December 2026. This is seen as a non-negotiable step to meeting the people’s aspirations and ending the transition by early 2027.

The AU Commission has been directed to expedite the establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan. The Council issued a direct warning to perpetrators of sexual violence, arbitrary detentions, and extra-judicial killings: “they will be held accountable for their heinous acts.”

In a bid to reinvigorate dialogue, the PSC underlined the need for the release of the First Vice President and all other political detainees to facilitate a return to the peace process.

“Underlines the need for sustained and harmonized engagements by IGAD, AU and UN with

the RTGoNU to keep the fragile peace process alive by ensuring an amicable resolution of the current

political and security impasse, including the release of the First Vice President and all other political

detainees in order to facilitate meaningful dialogue and a return to the implementation of the R-ARCSS.”

The Council highlighted a “deteriorating humanitarian situation” fueled by the influx of refugees from Sudan, localized insecurity, and climate change. It demanded “unfettered humanitarian access” to all affected populations.

The AU Council explicitly called on the government to reconstitute in strict adherence to the letter and spirit of the R-ARCSS, accelerate the unification of forces and the permanent constitution-making process, and empower the National Elections Commission (NEC) with the resources needed for the 2026 polls.

“The Supreme interests of the people of South Sudan must be prioritized above all else. Political leaders must move away from the ideology of hate and embrace inclusive, genuine dialogue to prevent a total collapse of the peace process.” stated the statement.

