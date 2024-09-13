13th September 2024
Presidency extends transitional period until 2026

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 17 mins ago

South Sudan Presidency (Photo: Courtesy).

South Sudan’s transitional government has given itself another two-year legitimacy after the Presidency postponed long-awaited elections to December 2026 in order to implement pending tasks.

The Office of the President said in a statement late on Friday that the highest office of the government reached a consensus to postpone the elections, initially scheduled for December 2024 to December 22nd, 2026.

Presidential Adviser on National Security, Hon. Tut Gatluak told reporters that the extension is an opportunity to implement the critical remaining protocols in R-ARCSS, such as the permanent constitution process, census, and the registration of political parties.

According to the statement, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro said the extension is in response to the recommendations from both electoral institutions and the security sector.

“Citing pending critical tasks necessary for the successful conduct of elections, necessitating the delay, saying there is a need for additional time to complete essential tasks before the polls,” it reads in part.

Minister Lomuro is also said to have  reassured the public that the government will not be dissolved and will continue to function as usual while the institutions work to finalize their provisions.

The Presidency also emphasizes that the remaining months of the current transitional period will be utilized to mobilize funds, aimed at the effective implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

This initiative, Dr. Lomuro emphasized that it is crucial for achieving long-term peace and stability in the country.

13th September 2024

