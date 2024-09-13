13th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba

Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

On Friday, September 13, 2024, a significant milestone was achieved with the laying of the foundation stone for a new prison in Luri Payam, Juba County. — Credit: Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The Ministry of Interior has launched the construction of a new prison in Luri Payam, Juba County, designed to house 3,000 inmates.

The project is funded by a $30 million investment from a Turkish private company, Enterprise LTD & B.MVG MIMARLIK LTD.

The construction of the prison will be carried out in partnership with MADO Construction, a South Sudanese-owned company.

The foundation stone was laid during a ceremony attended by Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadallah, the Turkish Ambassador Erdem Mutaf, and several prison officials.

The facility will cover 11,500 square meters and have the capacity to house 3,000 inmates, aimed at easing overcrowding in Juba Central Prison.

The facility is expected to create 300 jobs, with a construction timeline of 10 months.

The Central Equatoria State currently has six prisons, with 101 prisoners in Yei and 94 in Terekeka, but the remaining four facilities are in poor condition and unsuitable for use.

Speaking during the event Governor Jadallah says the construction of a new facility will help alleviate this congestion at Juba Central Prison.

He says the facility should not focus on punishment. but, provide education and vocational training within the prison system.

Governor Jadalla stated that his government is committed to offering land for agricultural use in the six counties with prisons.

“The central prison in Juba is overcrowded with 3000 inmates which is inhumane. building this new facility is going to help address the issue of congestion in the prison,” said Governor Jadalla.

“What we need to provide here is education and training for the inmate to become a builder, carpenter, or plumber we don’t consider the punishment always so the society can benefit from them,” he said.

“The government of the central Equatoria are ready to provide land for agriculture for the 6-county prison in the state.

“I would like to say that anyone working in the prison administration has a big role to play because you play the role of a psychological therapist as you are correcting the behaviour of individuals to be useful in society,” he concluded.

In his part, Turkish Ambassador Erdem Mutaf says this project will not only improve correctional facilities but also stimulate local economic activity.

“The total cost of this project is 30 million dollars. the project will provide job opportunities to 300 South Sudanese, “Amb. Mutaf said during the launch on Friday.

“The area allocated for building the prison is 11,500 The period earmarked for the construction of the prison is ten months,” he said.

Juba Central Prison, initially built to hold 500 prisoners is currently overcrowded with 3000 inmates and many more awaiting trials.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK 1

6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK

Published September 9, 2024

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month 2

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month

Published September 10, 2024

I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto 3

I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto

Published September 10, 2024

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist 4

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist

Published September 12, 2024

UoNBG receives its first library donation from Eritrean Community in Aweil 5

UoNBG receives its first library donation from Eritrean Community in Aweil

Published September 9, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Presidency extends transitional period until 2026

Published 17 mins ago

Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

CES cabinet meeting discusses border encroachments, Nile pollution

Published 4 hours ago

Kenya police chief sentenced to 6 months in jail for contempt

Published 7 hours ago

RAA administrator says area awaits booming harvest after massive cultivation

Published 7 hours ago

Army deployed to Kapoeta South after highway attacks

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.