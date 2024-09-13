Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba

The Ministry of Interior has launched the construction of a new prison in Luri Payam, Juba County, designed to house 3,000 inmates.

The project is funded by a $30 million investment from a Turkish private company, Enterprise LTD & B.MVG MIMARLIK LTD. The construction of the prison will be carried out in partnership with MADO Construction, a South Sudanese-owned company. The foundation stone was laid during a ceremony attended by Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadallah, the Turkish Ambassador Erdem Mutaf, and several prison officials.

The facility will cover 11,500 square meters and have the capacity to house 3,000 inmates, aimed at easing overcrowding in Juba Central Prison.

The facility is expected to create 300 jobs, with a construction timeline of 10 months.

The Central Equatoria State currently has six prisons, with 101 prisoners in Yei and 94 in Terekeka, but the remaining four facilities are in poor condition and unsuitable for use.

Speaking during the event Governor Jadallah says the construction of a new facility will help alleviate this congestion at Juba Central Prison.

He says the facility should not focus on punishment. but, provide education and vocational training within the prison system.

Governor Jadalla stated that his government is committed to offering land for agricultural use in the six counties with prisons.

“The central prison in Juba is overcrowded with 3000 inmates which is inhumane. building this new facility is going to help address the issue of congestion in the prison,” said Governor Jadalla.

“What we need to provide here is education and training for the inmate to become a builder, carpenter, or plumber we don’t consider the punishment always so the society can benefit from them,” he said.

“The government of the central Equatoria are ready to provide land for agriculture for the 6-county prison in the state.

“I would like to say that anyone working in the prison administration has a big role to play because you play the role of a psychological therapist as you are correcting the behaviour of individuals to be useful in society,” he concluded.

In his part, Turkish Ambassador Erdem Mutaf says this project will not only improve correctional facilities but also stimulate local economic activity.

“The total cost of this project is 30 million dollars. the project will provide job opportunities to 300 South Sudanese, “Amb. Mutaf said during the launch on Friday.

“The area allocated for building the prison is 11,500 The period earmarked for the construction of the prison is ten months,” he said.

Juba Central Prison, initially built to hold 500 prisoners is currently overcrowded with 3000 inmates and many more awaiting trials.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



CES cabinet meeting discusses border encroachments, Nile pollution Previous Post