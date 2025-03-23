Pope Francis is discharged from hospital

Pope Francis has appeared at his window of the Gemelli hospital in Rome and offered a blessing for the first time since being admitted in mid February, according to the BBC.

The 88-year-old pontiff was discharged minutes later and doctors say he will need at least two months of rest at the Vatican.

During the past five weeks, he presented “two very critical episodes” where his “life was in danger”, Dr Sergio Alfieri, one of the doctors treating the Pope, is quoted by the BBC as saying.

Pope Francis was never intubated and always remained alert and oriented, Dr Alfieri said.

Even though the Pope is said to have not completely healed, he no longer has pneumonia and will return to work as soon as possible, if the situation no longer poses threats, according to the doctors.