24th March 2025
Pope Francis is discharged from hospital

Author: Reporter | Published: 11 hours ago

Pope Francis appears in church since his admission in Feb.|Courtesy

Pope Francis has appeared at his window of the Gemelli hospital in Rome and offered a blessing for the first time since being admitted in mid February, according to the BBC.

The 88-year-old pontiff was discharged minutes later and doctors say he will need at least two months of rest at the Vatican.

During the past five weeks, he presented “two very critical episodes” where his “life was in danger”, Dr Sergio Alfieri, one of the doctors treating the Pope, is quoted by the BBC as saying.

Pope Francis was never intubated and always remained alert and oriented, Dr Alfieri said.

Even though the Pope is said to have not completely healed, he no longer has pneumonia and will return to work as soon as possible, if the situation no longer poses threats, according to the doctors.

Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri told the BBC he felt “a really great joy, great emotion to see Pope Francis leaving the hospital”.

“It’s a great gift to the city and to the world… we support him and feel really close to him,” the mayor reportedly said.

