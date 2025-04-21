21st April 2025
Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Pope Francis regularly urges better treatment of those who flee their homes for a better life elsewhere (MIGUEL RIOPA)

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis died Monday morning, aged 88.

According to Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, camerlengo who broke the news, Pope Francis died at 7:35 AM.

“The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized, Cardinal Kevin said.

Pope Francis died exactly a month after he was discharged from a hospital in Rome where he was admitted with lung complications.

South Sudanese communities will remember Pope Francis for his 4-day historical visit to South Sudan on February 3rd in a bid to promote peace and reconciliation.

In 2019, Pope Francis kissed the feet of South Sudanese leaders during a retreat in the Vatican in a show of humility aimed at encouraging the leaders in strengthening the peace process.

 

21st April 2025

