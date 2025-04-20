21st April 2025
SSPDF retakes Nasir town

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 22 hours ago

Partial view of Nasir town. (Photo: Visit South Sudan).

The South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) has retaken Nasir town in Upper Nile State, according to army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai.

“It is true. SSPDF was able to recapture Nasir this (Sunday) afternoon,” Major General Lul confirmed to Eye Radio.

The army spokesperson stated that SSPDF forces encountered little resistance while advancing into Nasir town.

When asked about casualties, Lul mentioned that he had yet to get in touch with the commander who led the troops in the battle.

Meanwhile, he noted that the recapture of Nasir serves as the greatest Easter holiday gift for servicemen, including those who lost their lives in the defense and recapture of the town.

Nasir authorities are yet to react.

In early March, White Army flashed out SSPDF soldiers in what it said was to protect civilians.

The aftermath saw senior SPLM-IO members, including the leader, FVP Dr Riek Machar, arrested, pending investigations.

Since then, political tension has remained high despite calls from regional and international bodies as well as South Sudanese civil society groups to de-escalate the situation.

The latest event further exacerbates the situation, putting the 2018 peace deal at jeopardy with the potential of all-out war.

 

