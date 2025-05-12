Pojulu Cultural Festival praised as model for national heritage preservation

Juba, Central Equatoria State (Eye Radio) — The Minister of Culture, Museums, and National Heritage, Hon. Nadia Arop, has lauded the Pojulu community for successfully hosting their cultural festival for the second time, calling it a shining example for other South Sudanese communities to follow in preserving and promoting their cultural identity.

Speaking at the three-day festival, which began on May 10 and concludes today, Minister Arop highlighted the importance of community-led initiatives in safeguarding South Sudan’s diverse heritage.

“It is very important when we come together to hear and understand what we are doing in the cultural sector,” Arop said. “You, the community of Pojulu, have amazed us for the second time. I want to encourage other communities to come up.”

While acknowledging the government’s role in shaping policies to protect cultural heritage, Arop emphasized that implementing these policies requires grassroots involvement.

“The government can only organize a national festival once a year. But it is our role as communities to come together and showcase our unique traditions,” she added.

The festival, held under the theme of unity in diversity, drew large crowds from the Pojulu community and other guests. It featured traditional dances, songs, food, and crafts, all aimed at celebrating and sustaining cultural pride.

The Pojulu Cultural Festival has become a cornerstone in the national calendar, providing a vital platform for cultural education, identity, and cohesion among South Sudanese communities.

Minister Arop concluded by urging all ethnic groups in the country to emulate the Pojulu community’s commitment to culture and identity, saying, “When we talk about protecting our identity and dignity, festivals like this are key.”

The event continues Monday, May 12, with final performances, exhibitions, and community discussions on cultural preservation.

