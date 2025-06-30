Police officer arrested over fatal shooting of man at Juba checkpoint

Police authorities in Juba have confirmed the arrest of a police officer suspected of fatally shooting Garang Simon Dhieu, who was said to be a soldier at a security checkpoint over the weekend.

The incident occurred late Saturday night as Garang was reportedly returning home from work.

According to his colleagues, he left the hotel around 11 p.m. and was riding a motorbike when he encountered a security checkpoint at Seven Days roundabout. The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear.

Speaking to Eye Radio Monday morning, Police Spokesperson Major General James Monday Enoka said the officer suspected of firing the fatal shot, along with others who were on duty at the checkpoint, has been detained.

“The soldier suspected of the fatal shooting has been arrested,” Maj. Gen. Enoka confirmed. “The police authorities are currently investigating him according to legal procedures to find out the circumstances of the incident.”

He said the investigation will seek to determine whether the officer acted lawfully or exceeded his authority.

“Did the police officer exceed his authority during his work and open fire? There are clauses in the law that hold him accountable,” he said. “Or did he act within the framework of the law and legitimate self-defense? All of these things will be revealed in the investigations.”

Maj. Gen. Enoka pledged that the police would maintain transparency and accountability throughout the investigation.

“The findings will be announced by the competent authorities at the end of the investigations,” he added.

The police have not yet disclosed the identity of the officer in question, and no charges have been formally filed as of this report.

