Jonglei State secures 100 scholarships for local students to study in Ethiopia

The government of Jonglei State has announced acquisition of 100 fully funded scholarships for local students to study in Ethiopia.

The announcement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jonglei State Governor Dr. Riek Gai Kok and Dr. Meaberu Teshome Zeleke, the Vice President for Academic and Research Affairs of Debre Tabor University (DTU) in Juba.

According to a statement shared by the official Facebook page of Jonglei State, the agreement guarantees 100 fully funded positions each academic year including 80 for undergraduate and 20 for postgraduate students from Jonglei State.

In the statement, Dr. Kok described the deal as a “historic agreement”, saying it will deepen relations between the peoples of South Sudan and Ethiopia.

He said the scholarships will provide university admission for the sons and daughters of Jonglei who have completed Senior Four.

“Today we have concluded our discussion by agreeing on offering 100 positions in Debre Tabor university for the sons and daughters of Jonglei state we have completed senior four,” he said

“This is a historic agreement I mean MOU and to us we have known the depths of relationship between our two people the people of Ethiopia, the people of South Sudan, they have been living as one people in two in two countries,” he said.

For his part, Dr. Zeleke commended Governor Riek’s visionary leadership, saying These students represent a reservoir of knowledge and a strategic investment in the state’s future.

He expressed his commitment to fulfil MoU through collaboration in education, research, and community development.

He revealed that the implementation of the scholarship program will begin immediately, with preparations already underway for candidate screening and university placement processes.

“Today we have signed this historical signing of memorandum understanding to collaborate in education particularly then research and community development further,” he said.

“We are sure that We will work strongly for the fruitful achievement of this memorandum and understand. We will I hope and we hope we will make it different in terms of this assignment,” he said.

