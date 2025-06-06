Plastic makes up 73% of country’s solid waste, says Minister

The Minister of Environment and Forestry, Josephine Napwon Cosmos, has raised concerns over the high levels of plastic pollution in South Sudan, revealing that approximately 73% of the country’s solid waste consists of plastic.

Speaking during the World Environment Day celebrations on June 5th, Minister Cosmos highlighted the global theme “Beat Plastic Pollution,” while South Sudan adopted the localized theme, “Prevent Plastic Pollution, Protect Life.”

She warns that plastic pollution presents a serious threat to both the environment and public health.

“In South Sudan, plastic pollution is a major environmental and health issue,” Minister Cosmos said.

“Our rivers and land are not just resources; they are the lifeblood of our community. They sustain our families, provide for our livelihoods, and support our rich biodiversity. However, plastic waste clogs our waterways, harms wildlife, and ultimately impacts our health.”

The Ministry of Environment and Forestry is urging the public, particularly youth, community leaders, and businesses, to reduce their plastic footprint by adopting sustainable practices and supporting national efforts to protect South Sudan’s ecosystems from plastic waste.

Minister Cosmos added a call to action: “Let us commit to reducing our plastic food waste. This can begin with simple steps in our daily lives—using reusable bags, avoiding single-use plastics, and encouraging our families and friends to do the same.”

“Together, we can create a ripple effect that leads to meaningful change. By sharing information, we can inspire our community to adopt sustainable practices and protect our environment.”

The Ministry’s campaign is aimed at fostering collective responsibility in addressing the growing problem of plastic pollution in the country.

