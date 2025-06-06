Minister Cleto pledges action on primary health care.

The newly appointed national Minister of Health says the institution will invest in primary care, expand rural health outreach, combat health misinformation, and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.

“We will invest in primary care, expand rural health outreach, combat health misinformation, and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow, including emerging diseases and climate-related health strategies, she said after her swearing-in on Thursday.

President Salva Kiir appointed Sarah Cleto, the former governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state, as the new national Minister of Health last week, replacing Yolanda Awel.

Cleto was initially relieved of her duties as governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State in November 2024.

Her predecessor, Yolanda Awel, was removed from the position of Health Minister on February 10, 2025.

Upon her swearing-in yesterday, Ms Cleto said some of her priorities will also include addressing future emerging diseases and climate-related health issues.

She said it is a moment for action and not just words alone.

CIeto further pledged to be transparent, accountable, and tireless during her tenure as the Minister of Health.

“It is a moment for action and not words alone, so I am here to work. I will not be talking much, but I will be working, and I pledge to be transparent, accountable, and tireless in my services to you.”

Both Cleto and Awel are members of the SPLM-IO, whose dismissals earlier sparked criticism and condemnation from the party, which described the actions as violations of the peace agreement.

Awel’s removal came amid a prolonged cholera outbreak affecting the country.

The ministerial position had remained vacant for more than three months, prompting activists, the Association of Medical Doctors in South Sudan, and Vice President Josephine Lagu, the Chairperson of the Service Cluster, to call for the appointment of a new minister to address the ongoing health crisis in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter