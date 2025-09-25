25th September 2025

Pigi County clarifies NGO suspension order

Author: Madrama James | Published: 2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Hon. Suleiman Deng Thon. Commissioner of Pigi County, Jonglei State

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Commissioner of Pigi County in Jonglei State, Suleiman Deng, has clarified that his recent order to suspend non-governmental organizations was for security clearance purposes and not a ban on their humanitarian work.

In a letter obtained by Eye Radio on Monday, Deng stated that all humanitarian organizations are expected to uphold their activities in the area.

When contacted, the commissioner said his primary goal is to ensure security and proper coordination, not to hinder operations.

Deng cited a recent incident in which an unauthorized plane landed in Kurwai Village without prior notification.

“I informed the organizations operating in the area that if they wish to access certain locations, they should notify me in advance… I have not banned NGOs from operating here,” he said. “This is not a dismissal or restriction.”

The commissioner is urging all stakeholders to actively support peace initiatives that enable authorities to provide essential services to local communities.

“My appeal to everyone in different locations is to return and actively participate in implementing the peace process,” he said, adding that engaging in conflict makes it impossible to provide essential services.

