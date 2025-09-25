25th September 2025

Fighting in Mundri East forces thousands to flee homes

Author: Madrama James | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Commissioner of Mundri East County in Western Equatoria State, John Henry, says nearly 30,000 civilians have been displaced following military clashes on Wednesday.

Henry reported that the incident occurred at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, September 24, when joint forces loyal to the SPLA-IO and the National Salvation Front launched an attack on an SSPDF base in Kediba, Mundri East County.

According to the commissioner, the clashes have disrupted daily life, leaving people without access to schools, businesses, or communication networks.

He stated that the entire population of 30,000 people in the Payam has been displaced.

Commissioner Henry added that more people will be displaced if the fighting continues in the area.

“The whole Payam is roughly about 30,000 people who have now been displaced, and more will be displaced if this group continue to attack the bases of government in the area,” Henry told Eye Radio.

Despite the surprise attack, Commissioner Henry said that the local population remains steadfast in their commitment to peace.

He called for peace and unity, urging people to stand together and not provoke conflict.

“My message to the people of Mundri-East County is peace and unity… our goal is to ensure security so that everyone can move freely,” he said. “I am concerned that certain groups or individuals oppose our pursuit of peace.”

