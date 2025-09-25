25th September 2025

Illegal mining threatens South Sudan’s economy, says mining Undersecretary

Published: 1 hour ago

A gold-mining site in Faka, Ngauro area, Eastern Equatoria State | Credit | Jale Richard/Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio)– The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Mining, Dr Matiok Santino Akuei, has issued a stark warning that illegal mining poses a significant threat to South Sudan’s economy, leading to substantial revenue losses for the government.

Speaking during a field visit to mining sites on the outskirts of Juba, Dr Akuei announced that the Ministry has begun revoking the licenses of companies found to be violating regulations.

“We are losing revenue through this practice,” he stated. “We have decided to revoke some licenses, and we are now in the field to identify and ensure that these companies comply with the law.”

Dr Akuei highlighted the case of one company, “mass L.C.D. company,” which he said was illegally operating in an area already allocated to another licensed operator.

He emphasized that working without proper compliance is an offence under the Mining Act of 2012.

The Undersecretary also stressed the importance of formalizing artisanal mining, a traditional practice in the country.

He urged that miners be properly trained and registered to acquire the necessary skills and contribute to national revenue.

Dr Akuei called on all small-scale miners and exploration companies to fully adhere to the Mining Act and the Mineral Title Regulatory Framework.

South Sudan is rich in mineral wealth, with deposits of gold, copper, zinc, lead, rare earths, uranium, manganese, iron, marble, dolomite, and even diamonds.

While much of the gold is mined by local artisanal miners, reports indicate that several unregistered companies, some with ties to influential individuals, are actively involved in the illegal extraction and smuggling of the mineral.

