Pibor residents urged to relocate as rising floodwaters threaten thousands

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) are calling on residents to move at least 100 meters away from the riverbank, as the region faces increasing threats of severe flooding.

The warning was issued by Chief Gola Boyoi Gola during a joint flood risk assessment conducted with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Pibor town on Tuesday.

“Although we continue to experience increasing flood levels, the situation has improved compared to previous years, largely due to the dike constructions,” Chief Gola said.

“We are asking our people to relocate at least 100 meters from the riverbank to make way for the construction of permanent concrete dikes.”

Chief Gola announced that the government, in collaboration with IOM, plans to construct permanent dikes to protect Pibor from annual floods that have plagued the community for years.

“Flooding has affected our community for many years, and it is crucial that we put an end to this recurring problem,” he said.

“We appreciate IOM’s continued support and urge the community to cooperate for long-term safety.”

The Chief emphasized that relocating away from flood-prone areas would not only protect lives but also allow IOM and the government to build resilient infrastructure that can withstand future floods.

According to Chief Gola, the recent floods have already displaced more than 70,000 people, affecting over 14,000 households across six counties within the GPAA.

Entire communities have been forced to move to higher ground, while many continue to live in temporary shelters amid worsening weather conditions.

With waters rising and displacement figures growing, authorities are now urging quick community action to prevent further disaster.

“Together, we can end this cycle of destruction,” said Chief Gola. “But we need our people to listen, move to safer ground, and support the construction of lasting solutions.”

Speaking during the joint media briefing, James Korok, IOM Programme Assistant in Pibor, said the organization is currently focused on immediate response measures but has plans to launch a comprehensive flood mitigation strategy in 2026.

“Some sections of the dikes have already been overwhelmed due to the severity of floodwaters,” said Korok.

“We are developing a long-term plan to tackle flooding more effectively and are grateful for the government’s collaboration.”

Korok reaffirmed IOM’s commitment to working alongside local authorities to bring permanent relief to the flood-affected communities in Pibor.

