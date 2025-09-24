24th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Hon. Athian Diing Athian, newly appointed Minister of Finanace and Planning - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Ministry of Finance and Planning has announced that salaries for September 2025 have been fully processed and disbursed to civil servants and organized forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance stated that the payments, which were also transferred to states and administrative areas, were completed by September 24.

The ministry’s action follows a direct order from the Vice President for the Economic Cluster, who instructed that all salaries be paid by the 24th of every month.

The Ministry reaffirmed its dedication to timely salary payments and promised to continue implementing key economic reforms.

These reforms are aimed at supporting the nation’s economic recovery and improving public service delivery.

Popular Stories
Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial 1

Who’s Who: The legal teams in the Dr. Riek Machar trial

Published September 22, 2025

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba 2

SPLM-IO confirms death of detained officer Capt. Luka Gathok in Juba

Published September 19, 2025

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team 3

Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team

Published September 19, 2025

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says 4

Burebiey clashes kill 48 on Saturday, Upper Nile Governor says

Published September 21, 2025

SSBC to air live trial of Machar, SPLM-IO leaders 5

SSBC to air live trial of Machar, SPLM-IO leaders

Published September 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time

Published 2 hours ago

Pibor residents urged to relocate as rising floodwaters threaten thousands

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan: The plight of children born outside of marriage

Published 3 hours ago

“We are forgotten”: Inside Juba’s Mahad camp where hunger, sickness, and despair rule daily life

Published 4 hours ago

Trump criticizes United Nations for “empty words” at 80th General Assembly

Published 4 hours ago

Jur River commissioner urges peaceful coexistence with neighboring states

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.