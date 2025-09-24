Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Ministry of Finance and Planning has announced that salaries for September 2025 have been fully processed and disbursed to civil servants and organized forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance stated that the payments, which were also transferred to states and administrative areas, were completed by September 24.

The ministry’s action follows a direct order from the Vice President for the Economic Cluster, who instructed that all salaries be paid by the 24th of every month.

The Ministry reaffirmed its dedication to timely salary payments and promised to continue implementing key economic reforms.

These reforms are aimed at supporting the nation’s economic recovery and improving public service delivery.

