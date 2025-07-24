24th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Tore community decry worsening security, lack of services

Tore community decry worsening security, lack of services

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

Tore Community leaders meeting the Governor of Central Equatoria State at the state Secretariat on Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Photo Credit: Office of the Governor, CES

The Tore Payam community in Yei River County has raised serious concerns about the worsening security situation along the Yei–Tore Road and the absence of basic services.

Community leaders paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Central Equatoria State Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, on Wednesday, during which they expressed growing alarm over insecurity, armed cattle herders, and the absence of basic services.

According to the community, often armed herders from Terekeka, Jonglei, and the Ambororo groups are increasingly encroaching on farmland with large numbers of cattle, destroying crops and vegetation in the process.

The delegation also complained about the lack of health and education facilities.

Meanwhile, they reiterated the ongoing wildlife conservation activities in Lantoto National Park out without local community consultation.

Ali Hassan Juma, Chairman of the Tore Community, appealed for immediate intervention, particularly regarding the deteriorating road network and the cattle invasion.

“We have a lot of cattle in the area now. We told the governor to help us resolve the issue of cattle keepers. We also raised concerns about the lack of health services, schools, and the fact that there is no road connecting Yei to Tore. We are grateful that he received us well and promised to help the sons and daughters of Tore,” he said.

The Tore community leaders also called for swift and sustained government response to avoid further deterioration of the region’s living conditions.

Victoria Nasra Augustino, a Member of Parliament at the Council of States, emphasized the urgency of addressing the area’s health crisis, noting that many women die in childbirth due to the absence of functioning medical facilities.

“We came to explain the difficulties facing our community—especially the armed Ambororo cattle herders. There are no schools or hospitals, and women are dying during labor. There’s also no clean water as all the boreholes are broken. It was a successful meeting, and we hope for action soon,” she said.

In response, Governor Mujung acknowledged the concerns and reassured the delegation of the State government’s commitment to addressing some of the challenges.

He called for collaborative efforts to promote peace, unity, and security in the region.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July 1

Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July

Published July 21, 2025

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants 2

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants

Published July 22, 2025

Upper Nile denies relocation of Makal County HQ from Malakal to Wau Shilluk 3

Upper Nile denies relocation of Makal County HQ from Malakal to Wau Shilluk

Published July 19, 2025

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July 4

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July

Published July 22, 2025

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2 5

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published 9 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Logging scandal: two Kajokeji officials arrested for issuing permits in violation of ban

Published 3 hours ago

Tambura bloodshed: 17 killed in armed clashes

Published 4 hours ago

Aweil court jails 8 teachers for ‘creating insecurity’ after call to sack education DG

Published 4 hours ago

Tore community decry worsening security, lack of services

Published 7 hours ago

Pibor Chief Gola: Let us unite as people of peace and purpose

Published 8 hours ago

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.