Tore community decry worsening security, lack of services

The Tore Payam community in Yei River County has raised serious concerns about the worsening security situation along the Yei–Tore Road and the absence of basic services.

Community leaders paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Central Equatoria State Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, on Wednesday, during which they expressed growing alarm over insecurity, armed cattle herders, and the absence of basic services.

According to the community, often armed herders from Terekeka, Jonglei, and the Ambororo groups are increasingly encroaching on farmland with large numbers of cattle, destroying crops and vegetation in the process.

The delegation also complained about the lack of health and education facilities.

Meanwhile, they reiterated the ongoing wildlife conservation activities in Lantoto National Park out without local community consultation.

Ali Hassan Juma, Chairman of the Tore Community, appealed for immediate intervention, particularly regarding the deteriorating road network and the cattle invasion.

“We have a lot of cattle in the area now. We told the governor to help us resolve the issue of cattle keepers. We also raised concerns about the lack of health services, schools, and the fact that there is no road connecting Yei to Tore. We are grateful that he received us well and promised to help the sons and daughters of Tore,” he said.

The Tore community leaders also called for swift and sustained government response to avoid further deterioration of the region’s living conditions.

Victoria Nasra Augustino, a Member of Parliament at the Council of States, emphasized the urgency of addressing the area’s health crisis, noting that many women die in childbirth due to the absence of functioning medical facilities.

“We came to explain the difficulties facing our community—especially the armed Ambororo cattle herders. There are no schools or hospitals, and women are dying during labor. There’s also no clean water as all the boreholes are broken. It was a successful meeting, and we hope for action soon,” she said.

In response, Governor Mujung acknowledged the concerns and reassured the delegation of the State government’s commitment to addressing some of the challenges.

He called for collaborative efforts to promote peace, unity, and security in the region.

