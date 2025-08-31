Peacebuilding undersecretary urges youth to engage in productive activities

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Peacebuilding has called on young people to take part in productive activities that will help them secure a better future.

Pia Philip Michael made the remarks on Friday during a storytelling conference organised by Search for Common Ground in Juba.

Michael urged the youth to use their energy wisely by working hard, saying the future belongs to those who are committed and focused.

“You will not be young forever. The energy you have now, better stand in a good position so that you will sit as old person tomorrow in a good position. If you stand in a wrong position today, your future, you will sit in future in a wrong position,” he said.

He also encouraged young people to take part in building the nation by helping others and contributing to meaningful community work.

“I want you to encourage you to understand your duty towards your country the republic of South Sudan. You have talked about doing social cohesion activities in the IDP camps. You have talked about bringing young people together around football and trying help them in psychosocial support. Those are your responsibilities to the Republic of South Sudan,” he added.

The Undersecretary said such efforts would help strengthen unity and peace among young people in the country.

