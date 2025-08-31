31st August 2025

C. Equatoria lands minister says road demarcation in Lokwilili illegal work of land grabbers

Author: Esheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 5 hours ago

A village in the outskirts of Juba. (Photo: File/Courtesy).

The Central Equatoria State Minister of Housing, Lands and Public Utilities has urged residents of Lokwilili Residential Area not to comply with recent road demarcation activities carried out in the area.

David Morbe says his ministry did not authorise the demarcation and has no involvement in the exercise.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the ministry headquarters on Friday, Morbe said the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Public Utilities is not part of the activities and condemned them as illegal.

“It is typically the work of unlawful bodies, and we strongly reject and condemn such behavior that the land grabbers are now doing,” he said.

He said the acts were being carried out by land grabbers operating outside the limits of legal authority.

Morbe added that the state government is committed to restoring order and ensuring that rightful landowners receive their plots according to the official plan.

He says the ministry is working hard to bring the situation back to normal.

