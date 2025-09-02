Parliament to question security ministers on worsening insecurity

2nd September 2025

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 9 hours ago

General Chol Thon, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs - Photo Credit: Office of the President - April 20, 2023

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The national parliament has unanimously resolved to summon the country’s top security officials to address a growing crisis of widespread insecurity and to provide an update on the implementation of the 2018 peace accord.

The decision followed a motion tabled by lawmaker Paul Yoane Bonju, who described the situation as a dire crisis.

The MP Paul Yoane recommended that the house needs a comprehensive report on the general security situation throughout the country by Ministers of Defence, Interior, National Security, and from the chair of the High Level Ad hoc committee and the National Transitional Committee NTC on the alarming insecurity situation in the country.

The Ministers of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Gen. Chol Thon, Interior, Angelina Teny, and National Security, Gen. Obotu Mamur, along with the Chairperson of the National Transitional Committee, Gen. Kuol Manyang, are all expected to appear before lawmakers.

He raised alarm over ongoing violence, including revenge killings, cattle raids, road ambushes, looting, and child abductions.

Bonju said these incidents have continued to claim lives since 2013, and he called for urgent action to restore peace.

“The suffering of our citizens who are paying a heavy price should come to a speedy end,” Bonju said. “This house should push for peaceful coexistence and provision of quality service delivery in terms of health, in terms of education, and in terms of security.”

Bonju went on to say that it’s time for the violence to stop, warning, “The next death is either going to be you or me if you allow the state of affairs to continue as it is today.”

During the debate, lawmakers stressed that the insecurity is widespread and not limited to specific regions.

Some MPs expressed concern about the reported presence of foreign forces in the country, while others raised questions about reports of mortar shelling in Kajo-Keji County, Central Equatoria State.

Several lawmakers also complained that they have been unable to travel to their constituencies due to a lack of security escorts and the non-payment of parliamentary recess dues.

The summoned ministers are expected to present a comprehensive report on the national security situation.

