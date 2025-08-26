Parliament lifts immunity of two MPs to allow legal action

The National Legislative Assembly has lifted the immunity of lawmakers Gatwech Lam Puoch, a member of SPLM-IO, and Robert Anei Salva Mathok, SPLM, to face separate court cases.

On Tuesday, lawmakers approved a request by Justice Minister Wek Mamer Kuol to strip the immunity of Gatwech Lam Puoch, a member of SPLM-IO, and Robert Anei Salva Mathok, from the ruling SPLM party.

The decision clears the way for legal proceedings against the two MPs.

Gatwech Lam is facing charges of crimes against the state.

He was arrested by National Security Service agents at his home in Juba on March 12 following SPLM-IO protests over the deployment of SSPDF forces to Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

Robert Anei, on the other hand, is accused of assaulting a female lawmaker and trespassing on her property during a land dispute.

Dr. James Mabor Gatkuoth, chairperson of the Committee for Legislation and Justice, said the committee reviewed the minister’s request and found it valid.

Some MPs supported the move, arguing immunity applies only to civil cases.

SPLM lawmaker George Andrea Juma said lifting immunity does not mean a verdict has been passed.

However, opposition MP Gatkuoth Wat opposed the decision, saying Gatwech was exercising his mandate as a representative of Nasir County.

The Speaker of Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, reminded lawmakers that lifting immunity is a procedural step and does not determine guilt.

