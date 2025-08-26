26th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Parliament lifts immunity of two MPs to allow legal action

Parliament lifts immunity of two MPs to allow legal action

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

National parliament sitting. September 20, 2024 (Photo: Eye Radio)

The National Legislative Assembly has lifted the immunity of lawmakers Gatwech Lam Puoch, a member of SPLM-IO, and Robert Anei Salva Mathok, SPLM, to face separate court cases.

On Tuesday, lawmakers approved a request by Justice Minister Wek Mamer Kuol to strip the immunity of Gatwech Lam Puoch, a member of SPLM-IO, and Robert Anei Salva Mathok, from the ruling SPLM party.

The decision clears the way for legal proceedings against the two MPs.

Gatwech Lam is facing charges of crimes against the state.

He was arrested by National Security Service agents at his home in Juba on March 12 following SPLM-IO protests over the deployment of SSPDF forces to Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

Robert Anei, on the other hand, is accused of assaulting a female lawmaker and trespassing on her property during a land dispute.

Dr. James Mabor Gatkuoth, chairperson of the Committee for Legislation and Justice, said the committee reviewed the minister’s request and found it valid.

Some MPs supported the move, arguing immunity applies only to civil cases.

SPLM lawmaker George Andrea Juma said lifting immunity does not mean a verdict has been passed.

However, opposition MP Gatkuoth Wat opposed the decision, saying Gatwech was exercising his mandate as a representative of Nasir County.

The Speaker of Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, reminded lawmakers that lifting immunity is a procedural step and does not determine guilt.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son 1

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son

Published August 21, 2025

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results 2

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

Published August 20, 2025

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams 3

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams

Published August 20, 2025

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng 4

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng

Published August 21, 2025

South Sudan and Djibouti sign historic port deal 5

South Sudan and Djibouti sign historic port deal

Published August 20, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Madagascar edge Sudan to reach historic CHAN final

Published 3 hours ago

Parliament lifts immunity of two MPs to allow legal action

Published 4 hours ago

Regional delegation probes Uganda–South Sudan border dispute

Published 6 hours ago

160 households displaced as floods ravage Greater Pibor

Published 7 hours ago

U.S. diplomat renews call for credible probe into death of journalist Christopher Allen

Published 8 hours ago

Yei Joint Stars face tough test in CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.