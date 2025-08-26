Madagascar edge Sudan to reach historic CHAN final

Madagascar have secured a place in the final of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) for the first time in their history after a dramatic 1-0 victory over Sudan in Tuesday’s semi-final held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Despite being reduced to ten men early in the game due to an injury setback, the Malagasy side displayed composure and resilience throughout a tightly contested match. The two teams, both former CHAN bronze medallists, looked evenly matched and were heading toward a possible penalty shootout until a late breakthrough.

With just four minutes remaining in extra time, Toky Nania Rakotondraibe capitalized on a rare opportunity, calmly finishing past Sudan’s goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Nour Adam to send Madagascar into the final. The goal came after a cagey 116 minutes, with both sides struggling to break the deadlock.

Earlier in the match, Andy Manitrisa Rakotondrajoa had to be taken off within the first three minutes due to injury, disrupting Madagascar’s rhythm. He was replaced by Harison Patrick Randrianantenaina. Despite this early blow, the team rallied and kept control of the game.

Sudan mounted pressure in the closing moments, but Madagascar’s defense held firm, ensuring their historic place in the final. With the victory, Madagascar becomes the first island nation to ever reach the CHAN final — a tournament reserved for players competing in their domestic leagues.

They now await the winner of the second semi-final between Senegal, the defending champions, and Morocco, a two-time CHAN champion, to be played in Kampala.

The final will take place this Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the 2024 CHAN Pamoja edition.

