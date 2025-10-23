Parliament advances cybercrime and computer misuse bill to third reading

The National Legislative Assembly has passed the Cybercrime and Computer Misuse Bill 2025 to its third reading after extensive debate on its importance in protecting citizens and regulating online activities in the country.

The bill, first tabled in September 2024 by former Minister of Justice Ruben Madol Arol, aims to prevent and punish crimes committed using computers, mobile devices, or the internet.

It also seeks to protect citizens, businesses, and government institutions from online crimes such as hacking, fraud, and social media abuse as South Sudan continues to embrace digital technology.

Presenting the bill before the house, Hon. Natalina Amjima, the Acting Chairperson of the Committee on Information, Communication Technology, Security, and Justice, explained the key provisions that empower authorities to strengthen national cybersecurity.

“It also illustrates how the authority issues directive to the owners of critical infrastructure, cyber security service providers or service providers for the purpose of ensuring the cyber security of the country,” said Hon. Amjima.

“The chapter also empowers an authority to issue administrative penalties to the services providers, the owners of critical infrastructure in the event of contravention of lay down directive rule and regulation.”

Following the presentation, several lawmakers welcomed the bill, describing it as timely and necessary for a country transitioning into the digital age.

Hon. Bol Tobi from Warrap State said the bill would provide a much-needed legal framework to curb the misuse of social media and protect online financial transactions.

Hon. Dig Moi Oborabra of Lafon County also supported the bill, saying it would safeguard citizens from online threats as technology continues to advance.

Hon. Gatkouth Waat from Ayod County, however, cautioned that while the law is crucial, it should be harmonized with national security laws to avoid legal conflicts.

Women lawmakers also voiced strong support. Hon. Elizabeth James Bol from Twic County urged that the bill be gender-responsive and respect privacy and human rights.

Hon. Deng Dau Deng of Twic East Constituency, a member of the ICT Committee, said the bill aligns with the African Union’s Malabo Convention on Cybercrime and will help prevent election hacking and online fraud.

Other members, including Hon. Dr. Gada James from Yei River County and Hon. Samuel Lote from Torit County, said the legislation will improve data protection, strengthen the judiciary’s ability to handle digital evidence, and address emerging crimes such as hacking and human trafficking.

Hon. Anthony Lino Makana called for the inclusion of new offenses such as SIM-card swap fraud and deepfake technology, while Hon. Bol Pio from Northern Bahr el-Ghazal called for civic education to help citizens differentiate between freedom of expression and cyberbullying once the law is enacted.

The Cybercrime and Computer Misuse Bill 2025 now proceeds to the third reading stage, where members are expected to scrutinize its provisions in detail before final passage.

