24th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Eastern Equatoria State | Greater Pibor Administrative Area | News   |   Eleven killed in clashes between Pibor and Kapoeta Youth

Eleven killed in clashes between Pibor and Kapoeta Youth

Author: Madrama James | Published: 10 hours ago

Armed youth walk a village in South Sudan’s Pibor region. Photo: AFP

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area have reported that eleven people were killed in inter-communal violence on Wednesday involving local youth and youth from Greater Kapoeta in Eastern Equatoria State.

According to Jacob Werchum, the Minister of Information in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, said the clashes occurred mid-morning in Morech at Moruwo headquarter of Verteth County.

Werchum called on leaders in Eastern Equatoria to take steps to prevent further incidents along the border areas.

“Yesterday morning around 10:45 a.m., armed individuals from the neighboring Toposa tribe in Eastern Equatoria State launched an attack on the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. The assault resulted in the deaths of four local residents and seven attackers,” Werchum told Eye Radio.

He said no women, children, or livestock were harmed during the incident.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries to women or children, and no cattle were harmed during the incident. The local youth bravely responded to the attack and succeeded in repelling the militants back to their territory in Kapoeta East County, Eastern Equatoria State,” he said.

The minister condemned the repeated violence and urged the Eastern Equatoria State leadership to cooperate in restoring peace and security in the area.

“As a government, we strongly condemn these ongoing cycles of violence against our communities in southern Greater Pibor. We urge the leadership of Eastern Equatoria State, especially the governor and authorities in the border counties dominated by the Toposa tribe, to intensify efforts to put an end to these repeated attacks.

“The people of Greater Pibor remain committed to peace and good neighborly relations with all their regional neighbors,” Werchum added.

When contacted, John Elia Ahaji, the Minister of Information in Eastern Equatoria State, confirmed the incident.

He said the clashes followed intelligence reports that armed groups from both sides were preparing raids.

“We received credible intelligence from the Kauto area indicating that a group of youth criminals originating from Pibor was planning to conduct a raid in that region,” Ahaji said.

“According to patrol reports, these youth encountered members of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, who were also planning to carry out a raid. The two groups clashed during this encounter.

However, he said “we currently lack detailed information about the incident, including the exact casualties and what transpired between the groups. The data collection on both sides is still ongoing. That is the information I can provide at this moment.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang 1

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang

Published October 17, 2025

Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown 2

Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown

Published October 20, 2025

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated 3

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated

Published October 20, 2025

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused 4

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused

Published October 21, 2025

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia 5

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia

Published October 20, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Torit mayor launches community-led road rehabilitation project

Published 9 hours ago

Parliament advances cybercrime and computer misuse bill to third reading

Published 9 hours ago

Eleven killed in clashes between Pibor and Kapoeta Youth

Published 10 hours ago

MP decries harassment of lawmakers during Juba security searches

Published 10 hours ago

Revenue Authority urges Trade, Aviation, Bureau of Standards, Immigration to adopt E-Government

Published 14 hours ago

2025 most challenging year for South Sudan peace deal, says R-JMEC

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.