Over 5,000 Sudanese learners arrive in Ruweng for P.8 exams

More than 5,000 learners from the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan State, in war-torn Sudan, have arrived in Ruweng Administrative Area to sit for the p.8 exams starting tomorrow.

According to state-run SSBC, the learners will sit for the South Sudan Certificate of Primary Education, which is taken at the end of primary school.

The group also includes secondary school learners who are expected to sit for the certificate of secondary education exams starting December 1.

Officials say the Sudanese learners are taking South Sudan’s national exams because of the ongoing war in Sudan, which broke out in 2023.

Speaking to SSBC, Ruweng Minister of Education, Jacub Tong, who welcomed the learners, said education is a right for every pupil wherever they are.

He called on the pupils from the Nuba Mountains to feel at home as they sit for the exams tomorrow.

“We welcome our sons and daughters from the Nuba Mountains camps and the camps for displaced persons. We say to you, welcome to your homes. As the Arabic proverb says, ‘Seek knowledge even as far as China.’ Knowledge is not tied to a state, a tribe, or anything else. You only need to be ready to learn anywhere and earn a degree from anywhere,” Tong said.

The representative of the pupils from the Nuba Mountains, Bankeji Suliman, thanked the Ruweng authorities for the warm welcome.

He urged his fellow pupils to take the opportunity seriously and aim for high marks.

“We are truly amazed by the beautiful environment. We are here in Pariang to take our national exams, and we are full of hope, joy, and ready to do our best,” he stated.

The first group to take the exams sat for the 2023-2024 exams.

Tomorrow (Monday, November 24, 2025), these learners will join over 84,000 pupils taking the exams across the country.

