23rd November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Science & Environment   |   Water Ministry upgrades key Nile stations to strengthen flood detection in high-risk areas

Water Ministry upgrades key Nile stations to strengthen flood detection in high-risk areas

Authors: James Atem Kuir | Michael Daniel | Published: 11 hours ago

A hydrologist records water levels along the Nile as a newly installed staff gauge stands in the Nile River. Photo credit: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation says it has upgraded two major hydrological stations along the Nile River to improve the monitoring of water levels and rainfall.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry said the stations in Malakal and Anakdiar in Upper Nile State were reconditioned to improve accurate reading to enhance flood-level monitoring.

According to the statement, the works included the installation of new staff gauges, maintenance of existing rain gauges, and the clearing of obstructions to ensure accurate data reading.

It said that damaged equipment was also restored.

The Ministry said the improvements will help ensure more timely flood warnings and strengthen support to vulnerable communities during the rainy season.

It stated that reliable hydrological data is essential for climate resilience, water management, and the protection of lives and livelihoods.

Staff works on equipment at a Nile River water monitoring station. Photo credit: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation

The two upgraded stations are among several others installed along the Nile River, including stations in Nimule, Mangalla, Aswa, and Juba.

The announcement comes as the threat of flooding and other water-related disasters continues to decrease, according to the Ministry’s latest data.

In an alert issued on November 7, the Ministry said water reading from different stations across several rivers indicated a general decrease in water level.

However, it added that hydrological stations at Juba, Mangala, Bor, Malakal, and Anakdiar remain at or above alert marks, with the potential for moderate to high floods at and downstream of these areas.

Popular Stories
Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda 1

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda

Published November 19, 2025

New Justice Minister vows to restore rule of law, clear case backlogs 2

New Justice Minister vows to restore rule of law, clear case backlogs

Published November 20, 2025

Prof. John Akec withdraws interest in ministerial posts, cites politicization of public office 3

Prof. John Akec withdraws interest in ministerial posts, cites politicization of public office

Published November 19, 2025

Special Court Session 23: Witness details alleged coordination between Machar and fugitives 4

Special Court Session 23: Witness details alleged coordination between Machar and fugitives

Published November 21, 2025

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony 5

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony

Published November 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Dialogue is the “critical pathway” to lasting peace – Envoy Adut

Published 6 hours ago

“I’m proud of you all” – VP Lagu urges graduates to use skills for nation building

Published 7 hours ago

The final countdown: Over 84,000 pupils head to exam rooms tomorrow for CPE

Published 8 hours ago

Over 5,000 Sudanese learners arrive in Ruweng for P.8 exams

Published 10 hours ago

Water Ministry upgrades key Nile stations to strengthen flood detection in high-risk areas

Published 11 hours ago

Manyo County residents clear overgrown airstrip after years of neglect

Published November 22, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.