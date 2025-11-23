Water Ministry upgrades key Nile stations to strengthen flood detection in high-risk areas

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation says it has upgraded two major hydrological stations along the Nile River to improve the monitoring of water levels and rainfall.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry said the stations in Malakal and Anakdiar in Upper Nile State were reconditioned to improve accurate reading to enhance flood-level monitoring.

According to the statement, the works included the installation of new staff gauges, maintenance of existing rain gauges, and the clearing of obstructions to ensure accurate data reading.

It said that damaged equipment was also restored.

The Ministry said the improvements will help ensure more timely flood warnings and strengthen support to vulnerable communities during the rainy season.

It stated that reliable hydrological data is essential for climate resilience, water management, and the protection of lives and livelihoods.

The two upgraded stations are among several others installed along the Nile River, including stations in Nimule, Mangalla, Aswa, and Juba.

The announcement comes as the threat of flooding and other water-related disasters continues to decrease, according to the Ministry’s latest data.

In an alert issued on November 7, the Ministry said water reading from different stations across several rivers indicated a general decrease in water level.

However, it added that hydrological stations at Juba, Mangala, Bor, Malakal, and Anakdiar remain at or above alert marks, with the potential for moderate to high floods at and downstream of these areas.

